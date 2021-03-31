Actress Bukky Wright Receives Range Rover From Son As Birthday Gift

Popular Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright has received a Range Rover Velar 2021 as a birthday gift on her birthday, Wednesday, March 31st.

The video of the moment the veteran film star walked to the luxury whip to get inside the driver’s seat has been shared on Instagram by her fellow US-based actress, Mistura Asunramu.

Her son, singer Ojayy Wright was behind the camera and could be heard saying congratulations to the Abeokuta-born actress who turns 54 today.

Read Also: Nollywood Actress, Bukky Wright Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday

Wright herself was camera-shy and asked him if he was recording the video on Instagram, to which he replied in the affirmative.

The Range Rover Velar 2021 reportedly costs $56,900 on the average.

Watch the video HERE