BREAKING: Resident Doctors Commence Nationwide Strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has embarked on a nationwide strike despite an appeal by the federal government.

The union’s President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi confirmed this to Channels TV on Thursday, saying that the strike had commenced by 8am.

Recall that NARD had threatened to embark on an indefinite strike from April 1, if salaries and allowances of members were not paid.

The resident doctors, however, assured Nigerians that their action was not meant to hurt them.

The union gave this explanation in a post on its Twitter handle on Thursday.