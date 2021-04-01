Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ Bags Brit Awards Nomination

Nigerian music superstar, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy has bagged a nomination at the 2021 Brit Awards in the category of International Male Solo Artist.

This nomination comes shortly after the the ‘Odogwu’ crooner won the category of Best Global Album at the recently-concluded 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Read Also: “Burna Boy is my favourite Afrobeat singer” – Man United’s Marcus Rashford declares

Information Nigeria recalls The Atlantic Records recording artist was also honored in his native state of origin, Rivers State by the current governor of the state, Nyesom Wike with a homecoming ceremony.

The singer was gifted a plot of land in Old GRA, Port Harcourt and N10 million for the honor he brought to the state.