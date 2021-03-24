Burna Boy Releases Music Video For ’23’

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has released the official music video for his song, ’23’ off his Grammy award winning album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday evening, the 29-year-old announced the premiere of the video.

“If at first you don’t succeed, dust yourself off and try again. #23video out now!“, he wrote.

’23’ is the follow up to the video for ‘Onyeka (Baby)’ which currently has 4.9 million views on YouTube.

The singer has also dedicated the video directed by Clarence Peters to ace basketballer, Michael Jordan whose jersey number is ’23’.

’23’ is the fifth video from the album, ‘Twice As Tall’.

