Burna Boy Mocks Critics Who Didn’t Want Him To Win Grammy Awards

Nigerian musician, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy has come for critics who prayed against his Grammy win.

Taking to his Twitter page on Saturday night, the self-proclaimed African Giant mocks them for expecting him to lose again without realizing that his win is equally a win for all Nigerians.

“GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN. I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. 😂🤣 too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry This is just the beginning. God is Great“, he wrote.

The two-time Grammy nominee also said his children would be proud of his solo win at the 63rd Grammy Awards Ceremony.

See his post below: