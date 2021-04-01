Leaving Nigeria Doesn’t Guarantee You’ll Get Rich – Actor Frank Donga

Popular Nollywood actor, Kunle Idowu, better known as Frank Donga has said that leaving Nigeria does not guarantee that a person would be rich.

The film star took to his Twitter page to share his take.

The comedian added that the most important thing is not to leave or stay in Nigeria but to have an enabling environment to achieve one’s dreams.

In his words:

“The truth is leaving Nigeria does not guarantee you’ll get rich. Likewise, deciding to stay does NOT mean you’re more patriotic. Sometimes, all people want is where they can maximize their potentials & live in peace. Whatever you decide to do, I pray your dreams come true”

See his tweet below: