All Politicians Should Be Placed On 6 Months Probation After Elections – Actor Frank Donga

Nollywood comic actor, Kunle Idowu, better known as Frank Donga, has proposed a new pattern of governance for Nigerian politicians.

Taking to his Twitter page, the film star suggests that politicians be given a six-month probation after they are elected into office.

This, according to the actor, will reduce the level of corruption at the helm of affairs.

In his words:

“ALL politicians should be put on 6months probation after elections. YES! Give them targets and KPI like bank staff & other companies. If they fail to meet up, they hand over to the opposition. How can you be collecting salary & enjoying AC without results? #ITweetInPeace 🙏🏻👀🚶🏿‍♂️”

