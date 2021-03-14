It Is Important To Feed Your Soul With The Right Thoughts – Adekunle Gold

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer, Adekunle Gold, has offered a piece of advice to his fans and followers.

The ‘Okay’ crooner took to his Twitter page to state that it is very important to feed one’s soul with the right thoughts.

“So important to feed your soul with the right thoughts“, he tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the father of one and his wife, singer Simi showered lovely words on each other for their second wedding anniversary.

To mark their special day, the musician treated his wife to a lovely romantic dinner and shared pictures and video clips from the date to his Instagram page.

See his tweet below: