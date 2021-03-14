Iheanacho Scores Hatrick As Leicester Mauls Sheffield United

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hatrick against Sheffield United as Leicester mauled the bottom club of the league 5-0 on Sunday.

Iheanacho continued his goalscoring form as he opened the scoring with a deft finish in the 39th minute of the game to put the foxes ahead.

Ayose Peter doubled Leicester’s lead in the 64th minute.

Not to be outshined, Iheanacho scored his second in the 69th minute of the game and he completed his hatrick in the 78th minute.

Sheffield defender, Ampadu scored an own-goal in the 82nd minute to compound the woes of the rock bottom club.