Man City Extend Lead At Premier League

League leaders, Manchester City moved closer to the Premier League trophy with a 3-0 defeat of Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday night.

The first half of the game produced a bore draw; however, the tie changed quickly with a succession of goals from City on the resumption of the second half.

John Stones tapped in Joao Cancelo’s free-kick two minutes after the break before Gabriel Jesus benefited from some poor defending to round home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for the second in the 56th minute.

And with the game under control, Aguero rounded off the scoring with a penalty after Tosin Adarabioyo had fouled Ferran Torres.

With this result, City now leads 2nd placed Manchester United, who has two games in hand, with 17 points.