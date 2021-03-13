“Nigeria Is Not An Independent Country” – Tacha

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has said that Nigeria is not an independent country.

The reality TV star cum serial entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to share a video in which she addresses the issues facing the country.

The 25-year-old self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter bemoaned the increase in level of poverty among the masses.

According to the former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season housemate, Nigeria is a sovereign state only in paper and not in reality. She continued that the citizens cannot demand better governance because of the fear of losing their means of livelihood.

Watch the video HERE