Tacha Becomes First Female BBNaija Housemate To Hit 1M Followers On Twitter

Popular entertainment personality, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has hit a milestone achievement by garnering 1 million organic followers on Twitter.

The self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter has been filled with joy and excitement about the achievement.

Her fans identified as the Titans have taken it upon themselves to roll out the drums in massive celebration of the achievement on the microblogging platform.

The reality TV star also acknowledged the feat thus:

“E CHOKE!!!!!!!!🚨🚨🚨 #Tacha1M TACHA FIRST FEMALE CONGRATULATIONS TACHA TACHALLION Day TACHA FACE OF Twitter”

The serial entrepreneur is the first female alumni of the Big Brother Naija show to hit one million followers on Twitter.

See her post below: