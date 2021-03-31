“Burna Boy is my favourite Afrobeat singer” – Man United’s Marcus Rashford declares

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has declared his love for Burna Boy‘s music as he names the Grammy award winner his favorite Afrobeat singer.

The professional footballer made this known during a question and answer session on Twitter as he willfully answered random questions from his followers.

A follower had asked if he listens to Afrobeat since he has a huge fan base in Nigeria. He also asked for the name of his favorite song and artiste, if he listens to the popular Afrobeat genre.

“Got lots of fans in Nigerian, do you listen to afrobeats ?? And what’s your favourite Afrobeats song at the moment? And who is your favourite afrobeats artist ?, ✌🏼” the fan asked.

The football legend responded to the three-pack question with one word – the name of globally recognized Grammy award winner, Burna Boy.

See the exchange below,