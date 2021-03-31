Suffering Is Not A Badge Of Honor – OAP Toolz Tells Ladies

Popular OAP, Tolu Oniru Demuren, alias Toolz has offered a piece of advice to ladies who may think that there is honor in suffering.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ace media personality advises ladies to employ domestic workers who can relieve them of the stress of cooking and cleaning.

The radio show host, however, added that it is important for ladies to know their way around the kitchen and cleaning as well in order to avoid being heavily dependent on the domestic workers who are also capable of causing havoc.

In her words:

“Suffering is not a badge of honor. Get a cook, cleaner etc. But by all means know how to do all they do yourself in case they start acting mad”.

See her post below: