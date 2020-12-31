‘It Is Evil To Falsely Accuse Someone Of Sexual Assault’ – OAP Toolz

Popular OAP, Tolu Oniru Demuren, alias Toolz, is not interested in making excuses for people who level false sexual allegations against men.

The ace media personality, angered by what seems to be a growing trend, took to her official Twitter handle to write a long thread on the evils of false sexual accusations.

In her words:

“As someone who is deeply against sexual assault in any form, (in fact I would gladly vote for rapists to be castrated with no anaesthetic) I think its time to make sure people who falsely accuse others of sexual assault face harsher penalties.

Its disgusting and downright evil to falsely accuse someone of such a barbaric crime out of revenge or any other reason. Its also a huge slap in the face for real victims.”

See her full post below: