Slavia Prague Score Late Equaliser Against Arsenal

Tomas Holes headed a stoppage-time equaliser as Slavia Prague secured a 1-1 draw away to Arsenal in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe’s 86th-minute effort had given the hosts a narrow advantage to take to the Czech Republic for next week’s second leg.

But defender Holes forced a header past Bernd Leno from a corner in the 93rd minute to deflate Arsenal and keep the tie balanced on a knife-edge.

Arsenal face bottom-placed club, Sheffield United on Saturday.