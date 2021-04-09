I Won’t Pay Ransom Even If My Son Is Kidnapped, Says El-rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has kicked against the payment of ransom to kidnappers, saying that he won’t pay ransom even if his son is kidnapped.

He made this known during a radio interview on Friday.

“I mean it and I will say it again here. Even if my son is kidnapped, I will rather pray for him to make heaven instead, because I won’t pay any ransom,” he said.

Also Read: I Don’t Think Any Bandit Deserves To Live, Says El-Rufai

The Governor also stated that his administration is not considering paying ransom to secure the release of the students abducted by bandits from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna, in March.

El-rufai expressed that the government is “absolutely not paying ransom” but considering other means to ensure the students are returned to their parents.