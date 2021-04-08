Security Agencies Only React To Banditry, That’s Unacceptable – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that a situation where security agencies only respond to incidents of banditry is unacceptable.

The governor stated that security agencies must collaborate and take the fight against bandits and kidnappers because the country is at war with them.

“The situation in which the security agencies mostly only react to cases of banditry and abduction is unacceptable,” he said.

Also Read: ‘DSS Alerted Police, Uzodinma A Week Before Imo Attacks’ – Ex-DSS Director

El-Rufai made this remark at a town hall meeting on security organised by the federal government in Kaduna on Thursday.

“We are in a war with these terrorists who are challenging the sovereignty and monopoly of the instruments of coercion of the Nigerian state and its territory.

“Our security forces must collaborate to take the war to them, recover and restore the un-governed forests these terrorists occupy, and enable our law-abiding citizens to engage in their legitimate pursuits.”