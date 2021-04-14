Lalong Hails Security Agents Over Foiled Kidnap Attempt

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has commended the efforts of security personnel for their swift response that thwarted the attempted kidnap of four students at the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

The attempted kidnap reportedly occurred on Monday night when gunmen stormed the off-campus student residences at Ndar Community near the University campus and attempted to kidnap four students.

On receiving the distress call, officers of Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group mobilised and went after the kidnappers who had taken four students.

Afraid of possible capture, the criminals aborted their mission leading to the safe recovery of the students.

Reacting to the development, Governor Lalong commended the security agencies for rising up to the occasion.

He also directed the immediate establishment of a police post within the host community of the University in order to forestall any reoccurrence.