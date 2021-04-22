Nigerian Senate To Probe Alleged Killing Of Nigerians In Togo

The Senate has directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions to probe the alleged killing of some Nigerians of Enugu State origin resident in the Republic of Togo.

The upper chamber also passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish a nationwide toll-free emergency number for reporting of emergencies throughout the federation.

The killing probe was sequel to a petition issued to the upper legislative chamber by Concerned Igbo-Eze North Youths, which was presented by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, at the plenary yesterday.

In the petition entitled: ‘Complaint against the Gruesome Killing of Our Indigenes/Citizens in Togo’, signed by Solomon Onu and Witness Asoanya, convener and the secretary-general of the body respectively, they called the attention of the Senate to the alleged murder of Mr. Sabastine Onyeneke, Nnamdi Odo, and Ogbuanya Nathaniel in the West African country within few months.

The group appealed to the Senate to step in to unravel the killings and ensure that justice is served.

The group said: On January 24, 2021, Mr. Ossai Sabastine Onyeneke, 39, was strangled and stabbed to death in Lome, Togo. Until his death, Onyeneke worked with the Swedish maritime business giant, Bureau Veritas, in De L’cam, Togo. As if that was not enough, on February 6, 2021, Nnamdi Odo from Umu-Agama community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area was also killed in the Agoyi area of Togo.

“It is noteworthy that apart from these, in November 2020, a young man named Ogbuanya Nathaniel from Obimo in Nsukka LGA was also murdered in Togo.”

It added that they were very pained by the failure of the Nigerian Government, particularly the Nigerian embassy in Lome to protest the killings of these Nigerians to the Togolese authorities.