45 People Killed As Bandits Attack Four Zamfara Communities

No fewer than 45 people were on Tuesday night killed in renewed bandit attacks on four villages in Zamfara State.

The attacks were said to have been carried out simultaneously on Tuesday night in two local government areas of the state.

The affected villages were: Gobirawa, Rini, Gora, and Madoti Dankule in Bakura and Maradun Local Government Areas in the state.

According to the Sole Administrator of Bakura LGA, “more security personnel are needed in this area if farming is to be successful this season.”

Suleiman spoke yesterday when the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Magarya, led a delegation of the state government to the affected villages.

He told the delegation who had come to sympathise with the victims that more than 30 people were confirmed killed after the villages were attacked.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), we prayed for 17 (dead) people in Rini and about 10 people in Gora; there were two incidents actually.

“The first attack that led to the killings of about more than 20 people and the reprisal (by the Yan-Sakai – local vigilante) that led to the killing of about 10 people as well,” he said.

One of the victims and a resident of Gobirawa, Mr. Sani Lawal, who spoke in Hausa, narrated how the bandits invaded the communities.

“The gunmen came in a large number on motorcycles which could not be counted. They rounded off the villages and were shooting sporadically.

“This led to the killing of 28 persons in the affected villages, aside from those who were rushed to hospitals; they (the bandits) also burned down houses and other valuables,” he said.