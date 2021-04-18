Retaining Pantami Not In National InteresT: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has stated that it would be wrong to continue keep the embattled Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital, as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

In the past few days, Pantami has come under intense scrutiny over some controversial comments he made in the past in support of global terrorist groups, Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

Joining the conversation, the PDP stated that going by the public outrage against the Minister, the best action for the Minister is resignation.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, speaking to newsmen on Sunday, asked the President to relieve the minister of his job if he fails to resign.

“The best thing is for the minister to resign, apologise to Nigerians and start preaching against terrorism in the open and to the knowledge of everyone. For now, it is not in the interest of Nigerians and national security to continue to keep him in office,” he said.

Secondus added that persons in public office should cultivate the habit of leaving office when they were perceived to have done something wrong.