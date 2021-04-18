Southwest PDP Commends Fayose’s Group Over Decision To Unite Party

Main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Southwest Zone, has commended Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti state governor and his group, over the decision to promote unity and oneness of the party in the zone.

This was made known by Chief Sanya Atofarati, PDP Southwest Publicity Secretary, in a statement in on Saturday in Ado Ekiti.

Atofarati commended Fayose for displaying high level maturity by yielding to calls and appeals from PDP to sheathe the sword.

He said: “The outcome of the meeting, held by Fayose’s group in Ogun State, on Friday was a good one and a right step towards ensuring unity and oneness of the party in the zone.

“We saluted the former governor and his group for resolving that none of its candidates will go to court to challenge the outcome of the congress and maintained that the common enemy of PDP and that of Nigerians is the APC.”

The PDP Southwest spokesperson also encouraged members to brace up for the challenges ahead of the Ekiti and Osun states Governorship Elections holding in 2022, as well as the 2023 general elections.