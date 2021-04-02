Viral photo of a man who used Davido’s slang “E Choke” to creatively sew a shirt for himself gets media users talking

Media users have reacted differently to the new viral photo of a man who used Davido’s slang “E Choke” to creatively sew a shirt for himself.

A Nigerian page on Twitter, identified with handle @NaijaPR took to their page to share the wonderful innovation and creativity of the fan.

The shirt has the figure of a hand trying to press the neck of the fan in it. Social media users have reacted differently. While some saw it as an innovation, others also involved superstitious statements.

Read some comments below:

Dis one take “E choke” to another level… — ZeTa👽 (@d_ZeTar) April 1, 2021

So this is how he’ll wear this dress all day and later be wondering where his nightmares are coming from 🥱 — Jossy 😷 (@CallMeJossy) April 1, 2021

If e choke was a cloth pic.twitter.com/uXyz34uzbr — Your PapA ! (@AbiolaBiobeng) April 1, 2021

Unfortunately I don’t have village..I’m a city boy!!😂😂 — BELUCCI (@belucci_lbf) April 1, 2021

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria