We Will Fight Corruption With Rule Of Law – EFCC Chair

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has stated that the agency will fight corruption within the ambits of the law.

He reiterated this commitment in Kano during his maiden visit to the Zonal Office of the EFCC on Saturday.

Bawa stated that what distinguished the anti-graft agency at inception was strict adherence to the rule of law.

“There were no new laws that other law enforcement agencies were not empowered to enforce; the only thing that made EFCC unique, is adherence to the rule of law.

“We allow the law to take its cause. Once someone crosses the line, we will do our job with civility and charge them to court to answer for their crime.”

The EFCC boss also charged the staff to adhere to the commission’s core values which are professionalism, integrity and courage, in the discharge of their duties.