Iheanacho Scores Brace As Leicester Falls Against W/Ham

Kelechi Iheanacho two goals against West Ham was not enough as Leicester City suffered its second consecutive defeat.

Two goals from English midfielder, Jesse Lingard in the first half put the European football chasing Hammers in front on Sunday.

Jarrod Bowen added a third goal for West Ham upon resumption of the second half to put the game out of Leicester’s reach.

However, Iheanacho inspired a hope of comeback with a brace late in the game for the foxes.

With this result, West Ham leapfrogged Chelsea into fourth place, while Leicester City maintains its third spot.