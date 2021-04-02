Kelechi Iheanacho Named Premier League Player Of The Month For March

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been named March’s Premier League player of the month.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in three league appearances for the Foxes in the lead-up to the international break last month, including his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The Super Eagles forward also scored league goals in the 2-1 win at Brighton and the 1-1 draw against Burnley.

“I’m so pleased and honoured to win this award. It’s great to be recognised, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team-mates and the manager,” Iheanacho said.

“I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully I can push on and help the team to finish as high as possible this season.”