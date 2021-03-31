UEFA Approves Five Substitutes Rule For Euro 2020

UEFA has announced that teams will be able to make up to five substitutions at Euro 2020 after approval was given by its Executive Committee on Wednesday.

The association announced that the new rule will also apply for the UEFA Nations League finals and relegation play-offs.

Also Read: AFCON Qualifiers: Osimhen Leads Super Eagles Past Lesotho

In a statement, European football’s governing body said the decision to allow five subs at the delayed tournament had been taken as “the rule is already in place for the World Cup qualification matches that will run from March 2021 to March 2022.”

“The reasons for the five-substitutions rule remain valid against the background of national and international football calendars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continued.