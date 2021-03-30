AFCON Qualifiers: Osimhen Leads Super Eagles Past Lesotho

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring on Tuesday to lead the Super Eagles past Lesotho in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Hoping to avoid the repeat of the 4-4 result from the first leg in Lesotho, the Napoli striker scored in the 23rd minute to put the Eagles in front at half time.

The lead was added to by Getafe midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu, who scored the lone goal in Benin Republic at the weekend, in the second half to take Nigeria onto 14 points from their six games.