BREAKING: CAF Clears Iwobi To Play Against Lesotho

Super Eagles playmaker, Alex Iwobi, has been cleared by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to play against Lesotho later today after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Super Eagles player had earlier tested positive following the COVID-19 tests conducted on the Super Eagles squad on arrival in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

However, Iwobi’s further COVID-19 tests have returned negative. With this, the Everton midfielder is up for selection today.

This was announced via the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Football Federation on Tuesday.

The statement read:

“Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted.”