Singer Harrysong Celebrates As He Clocks New Age

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, alias Harrysong, has taken to his Instagram page to acknowledge his birthday on Tuesday, March 30th.

The former Five Star Music Group member wrote that it’s a day of blessing for him.

In his words:

“It’s my birthday Today 🎂 💰 and it’s going to be a day of blessing and giving ..BUT …. who’s giving first?? Me? Or you guys?????”

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Reggae Blues’ Warri-bred singer walked down the aisle with his fiancee, Alex on Saturday, March 27th in Warri, Delta State.

Former label mate, Skiibii was the Best Man at the ceremony.

See his post below: