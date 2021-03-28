Onuachu Goal Seals Top Spot For Super Eagles In AFCON Qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria celebrated their qualification for the 2022 African Cup of Nations with victory over Benin on Saturday.

Recall that before kickoff on Saturday, Nigeria qualified for AFCON after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a draw to extend Nigeria’s lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

In a match that seemed to be heading towards a dour draw, Paul Onuachu struck in the 93rd minute of the game to give the three-time champions victory away from home.

With the victory, Nigeria now leads the group with 11 points.