Yahaya Bello: Tinubu Is Kingmaker, He’ll Support A Youthful President In 2023

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed that he believes former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu will support a youthful president come 2023.

He made this known in an interview with the BBC Pidgin on Monday.

When asked who will make a better president between him and Tinubu in 2023, Governor Bello stated that Tinubu is a kingmaker who knows his limitations and would rather advocate for the younger generation to take over the leadership of the country.

“Our national leader, Tinubu, is a revered statesman, well-respected by all, including me. I know that he is a smart mentor. He has brought up a lot of leaders in this country. He’s a wonderful kingmaker. And I know surely that he wants this country to be on auto-cruise very soon.

“He knows his qualities and limitations. He knows who will be able to drive this country to a successful future. He will part of those that will make a better and youthful president for this country. I believe in his judgement,” he said.

“What is happening now is so amazing. Nigerian youths, women and Nigerians across boards are calling on me to run for president in 2023. It is something I have been making consultations on.

“It will interest you to know that not one kobo I have given to anybody to print posters or to do anything. Youths across boards felt it is time for the younger generation to take the seat of a driver to fix Nigeria.

“So, if young Nigerians are asking me to fix this country, they have the right to make such demands.

“I’m pretty sure if this unity among younger Nigerians continues this way till 2023, nobody aside God almighty will stop the youths from taking over the leadership of this country. By then, I can tell you that the journey of fixing this country has just begun.”