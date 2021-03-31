Osinbajo Presides Over FEC In Buhari’s Absence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja.

This is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari left for a two-week medical check-up in London, United Kingdom.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari were physically present at the meeting.

According to reports, Eight Ministers including Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Aviation- Hadi Sirika and Power, Sale Mamman were also in attendance physically.