Real Madrid Beat Barca To Move Top Of Table

Real Madrid moved top of La Liga with victory over Barcelona in an El Clasico played under heavy rain at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Karim Benzema broke the deadlock with a sublime near-post flick – his ninth goal in his past seven La Liga games to put Madrid ahead.

Real doubled their lead before half-time through Toni Kroos’ deflected free-kick.

Also Read: Pulisic Scores Two As Chelsea Flogs Crystal Palace

Oscar Mingueza pulled one back for Barca before Madrid’s Casemiro was shown a late red card.

The result takes Real above city rivals Atletico Madrid because of their superior head-to-head record.