Real Madrid Mauls Liverpool In Dominant Victory

Real Madrid produced a vintage first-half showing to defeat Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night.

Zidane’s men opened the scoring when when Brazilian winger, Vinicius Jr. scored a first time finish courtesy of a sublime pass from Toni Kroos from inside his own half.

Madrid doubled its lead four minutes on, with Marcos Asensio scoring courtesy of another wonderful assist by Kroos.

However, after the first half break, Liverpool rallied and striker, Mohammed Salah scored a vital away goal for the visitors.

14 minutes after, Vinicius scored his brace to seal the victory.