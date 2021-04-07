Man City Strike Late To Defeat Dortmund

Phil Foden struck in the last minute of normal time to secure a win for Manchester City at the Ethad Stadium on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola has never made it past the last eight in the Champions League with City and this looked set to be another frustrating night when Marco Reus equalised with six minutes left, cancelling out Kevin De Bruyne’s first-half opener.

However, Foden popped up with a crucial goal as the clock approached 90 minutes.

With this result, City holds a 1st-leg advantage against Dortmund, who scored a vital away goal ahead of the return leg next week.