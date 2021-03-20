Gundogan & De Bruyne Goals Ease Man City Through

Iikay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne goals against Everton moved Manchester City to the semifinals of the English FA Cup.

In a match keenly contested at Goodison Park, City missed many opportunities to take the lead in the first half.

Going towards the end of the match, red hot German midfielder, Gundogan put

the league leaders in front in the 84th minute.

Everton piled on the pressure to pull level, however, failed to convert the chances.

City captain, De Bruyne sealed the victory for the Citizens in the 90th minute.