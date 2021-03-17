Man City Ease Into Champions League Quarterfinals

Two first half goals in quick succession secured Manchester City a place in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Leading 2-0 after the first leg, the Premier League leaders extended their overall advantage after only 12 minutes of the last-16 second-leg tie through Kevin de Bruyne’s excellent 20-yard left-footed strike.

Also Read: Ibrahimovic Makes Surprising Return To Sweden Squad

Six minutes later, City scored again as Ilkay Gundogan slotted past goalkeeper Yann Sommer following a fine run and pass from Phil Foden, with the goal completing a 4-0 aggregate win.

The English club dream of success on the European stage continues as it awaits Friday to know its opponent for next round.