Real Madrid Hit 3 Past Celta Vigo To Secure Win

Real Madrid hit past three Celta Vigo to maintain the pressure on Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid started the day 2 points behind Barcelona and 6 behind Atletico in 1st place.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a deft finish to put Madrid in front.

The French forward doubled the lead in the 30th minute to extend Madrid’s lead.

Celta responded in the 40th minute courtesy of Mina’s goal to go into the first half break needing just one goal to get back into the game.

However, Marco Asensio’s goal in the last minute of the game sealed the win for Madrid.