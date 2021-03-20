Bobrisky Threatens To Sue James Brown

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has threatened to sue his colleague, James Brown in a new post sighted on his social media page.

The self-proclaimed Male Barbie has alleged that Brown is using his name to chase clout and will not spared for doing so.

The drag queen further said that he will not be entertaining pleas on behalf of Brown on his page and anyone who tries such would be blocked.

“Well I can’t waste my time on that dead body!!! But I will use my lawyer to deal with him. Since he can’t control his wide mouth I will use my right plug to deal with him. If you come to preach to me to forgive one idiot I will block u“, he wrote.

See his post below: