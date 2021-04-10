Pulisic Scores Two As Chelsea Flogs Crystal Palace

American winger, Christian Pulisic scored twice as Chelsea defeats Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Winger, Hakim Ziyech put the Blues in front with a deft finish in the 8th minute, before Pulisic doubled the lead in the 10th minute of the game.

Kourt Zouma extended Chelsea’s lead in the 30th minute to end any hopes of comeback for Palace.

Christian Benteke pulled one back for Palace in the second half to cancel clean sheet for Chelsea.

However, Pulisic completed his brace with a sublime strike in the 78th minute to ensure a 4-1 victory for the Blues.