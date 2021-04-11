I’m Not Lucky With Love – Princess Shyngle

Popular Gambian actress and producer, Princess Shyngle has stated that she has been unlucky in love.

This comes shortly after the curvy film star filed for a divorce barely two months into her marriage to her childhood best friend turned husband, Gibril Bala Gaye, citing domestic violence as the principal reason.

The actress shared a picture of herself following the Instagram outburst and asked her followers to guess what she would like to be remembered for.

A follower then wrote in the comments section:

“Changing man every 3-5 business days!”

Replying the user, the Gambian-born Ghanaian actress wrote:

“damnnnn not true though I’m just a sucker for love, just not lucky”

The actress confirmed her marriage to Gaye by sharing their wedding photo on January 29, 2021.

The actress was previously engaged to Fredick Badiji in 2020. She also recently confirmed that she was in a relationship with Nigerian singer, Burna Boy with photos and exclusive video clips shared via her Snapchat account.

See the exchange below: