Asaba Accord: Those Against Southern Govs Are On Expired Drugs —Aisha Yesufu

Popular human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has slammed critics of Southern governors.

She expressed that those against the communiqué issued at the end of the governors’ recent meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, are on expired drugs.

The activist, in a video uploaded on her Twitter handle on Saturday, stated that nobody has the monopoly of intolerance or self-centredness.

Yesufu lambasted the detractors of the southern governors, saying, “I see some people coming out to say the southern governors do not have a right to make the decision for A, B, C, D.

“The decision that you had as northern governors with what right did you make them? The southern governors do not have a right to make laws in their own states but you have a right to make laws in your own states? In short, the Igbo (Indian Hemp) that you smoke has expired.

“Nobody has monopoly of intolerance, nobody has monopoly of being selfish, nobody has monopoly of being self-centred; everybody has the capacity to be, that some people don’t do it does not mean anything.”