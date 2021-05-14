Why I Won’t Link NIN To My Phone Number — Aisha Yesufu

Popular human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has revealed that she will not link her National Identification Number to her phone number as required by the Federal Government.

Giving reason for her decision, Yesufu stated that linking her NIN to her phone number will have her information in the control of a terrorist sympathiser and his cohorts.

Also Read: You’ll Regret It If Pantami Is Removed, Gumi Warns Nigerians

She disclosed this in a tweet which demanded the sacking or resignation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

She wrote:

“Let me repeat categorically what I have said before. I WILL NOT BE LINKING MY NIN to my phone number! I will rather not have a phone line than willingly give my information and have it in the control of a terrorist sympathiser and his cohorts #PantamiMustGo.”