Benue APC Crisis Worsens As Party Chieftain Retrieves Car Gift From Chairman

The crisis of confidence con­fronting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State took an unusual turn on Thursday when Dickson Akoh, a party chieftain and Commandant General of the Nigeria Peace Corps, decided to retrieve the Jeep he had giv­en to the state party chairman, Chief Abba Yaro, three years ago.

Upon demand by Akoh, the state chairman has reportedly returned the Toyota Sequoia Jeep which the Peace Corps boss gave to him as a gift three years ago.

Our correspondent gath­ered that, the relationship between the state party chair­man and the party chieftain had been cordial until after the last APC Ward Congress, which was said to have irri­tated Akor, whose candidates had lost in the state, particu­larly in his Senatorial District of Benue South.

The state party chairman handed over the Sports Utili­ty Vehicle SUV to the Nigeri­an Police Area Commander in Makurdi, Benue’s capital, on Thursday.

On the 18th of August 2021, Akor, through his solicitors, Sule Abakpa & Co., wrote to the Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force for Mak­urdi Metropolis, demanding “police escort for the return of Professor Dickson Akoh’s Toyota Sequoia Jeep from Comrade Abba Yaro.”

The Peace Corps CG stat­ed that the car was not given to Comrade Yaro as a gift, but rather to allow the party chairman to move around at the time.