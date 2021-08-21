Benue APC Crisis Worsens As Party Chieftain Retrieves Car Gift From Chairman

The crisis of confidence confronting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State took an unusual turn on Thursday when Dickson Akoh, a party chieftain and Commandant General of the Nigeria Peace Corps, decided to retrieve the Jeep he had given to the state party chairman, Chief Abba Yaro, three years ago.
Upon demand by Akoh, the state chairman has reportedly returned the Toyota Sequoia Jeep which the Peace Corps boss gave to him as a gift three years ago.
Our correspondent gathered that, the relationship between the state party chairman and the party chieftain had been cordial until after the last APC Ward Congress, which was said to have irritated Akor, whose candidates had lost in the state, particularly in his Senatorial District of Benue South.
The state party chairman handed over the Sports Utility Vehicle SUV to the Nigerian Police Area Commander in Makurdi, Benue’s capital, on Thursday.
On the 18th of August 2021, Akor, through his solicitors, Sule Abakpa & Co., wrote to the Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force for Makurdi Metropolis, demanding “police escort for the return of Professor Dickson Akoh’s Toyota Sequoia Jeep from Comrade Abba Yaro.”
The Peace Corps CG stated that the car was not given to Comrade Yaro as a gift, but rather to allow the party chairman to move around at the time.