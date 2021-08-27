Court Restores Secondus As PDP National Chairman

The Kebbi State High Court on Thursday ordered Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), days after he was removed from the post.

The presiding judge, Justice Nusirat Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

She gave the order in a suit brought before her in Birnin Kebbi in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021.

“An order of this honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice,” the order read.

The three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicants in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.

