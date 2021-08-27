Atiku Speaks On Rumoured Relocation Abroad

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has stated the reason for his long absence from the country.

Abubakar stated that he left the country to study for a masters degree in international relations at the Cambridge University.

He stated this after the PDP board of trustees (BOT) meeting on Thursday.

“Many people have wondered where I have been since September last year and it became a matter of rumour among many people and all what not,” he said.

“I want to say that I was away, because I went back to school and I have finished my lectures in May, where I read masters in international relations from Cambridge University.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank our former President Obasanjo for actually recommending me for that course to that university.”

