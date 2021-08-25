Nigeria fared better under PDP, says Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday continued tour of states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a visit to Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Government House in Uyo.

He was accompanied by former governors Adamu Muazu (Bauchi); Babangida Aliyu (Niger) and one-time Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye.

Atiku, who decried the state of the economy, said Nigeria, comparatively, fared better under the watch of the PDP Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former vice president said: “Just compare the economic indices during the PDP and also the APC reign, the growth in GDP and industrialisation and other sectors of the economy, we did extremely well and we also promoted the growth of the private sector.”

Atiku, who was a leader of the APC at inception, defected to contest against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. He lost the presidential election to the incumbent.

He appreciated the massive economic development and infrastructural transformation of Akwa Ibom State, commending previous leaders in the state for their selfless contributions that laid the foundation for industrial growth.

He said: “Quite a number of things have endeared me to Governor Udom Emmanuel, the infrastructural development in the state, the other sectors of the economy in the state particularly the industrialization policy of the governor and couple with social sector development health care and education these are very key areas of human development and he has not left them untouched.”

“He has made a very remarkable impact so that actually impressed me. I used to come to this state when it was barely nothing; and I want to pay tributes to ex-governor Victor Attah, who laid the foundation this state today.

“We are here today to further cement that relationship, that brotherhood so that we can further take this state to the next level and the country also to the next level.

“We want to commend your brotherly welcome and hospitality extended to us, which we acknowledge Akwa Ibom is at the top.”