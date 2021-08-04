COVID-19: Three Dead As Nigeria Records 505 New Cases

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded three more deaths and 505 new cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for the Disease Control (NCDC) in an update on its website, on Tuesday night.

The agency noted that the latest statistics were drawn across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“On the 3rd of August 2021, 505 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“The 505 new cases are reported from 13 states-Lagos (275), Rivers (63), Akwa Ibom (62), Gombe (22), Ogun (8), FCT (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Kano (1), Nasarawa(1), Sokoto (1), Jigawa (1), Ebonyi (1),” NCDC said.

With the latest statistics, the NCDC said the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 175,264.

However, 165,122 cases have been discharged and 2,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases continue to rise with fears and panic from citizens, authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.